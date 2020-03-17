Lee Co. changes EMS protocols as COVID-19 spreads

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders are changing emergency service protocols as COVID-19 spreads in Georgia.
Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis said emergency responders will now treat all calls as a COVID-19 call.
Mathis said this is in effect now to ensure first responders and the community are protected.
"We’re in constant contact. All of the commission were in contact with the City of Leesburg, our EMS office, fire, sheriff’s department, we’re all talking to each other and of course, this is a fluid situation and we’ll make additional changes if necessary,” said Mathis.
There are currently two COVID-19 cases in Lee County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Mathis said they are also encouraging residents to use online and telephone services to contact the tax office. He said some fees, like mailing fees, will be waived.
Mathis also said that all county offices will remain open.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.