Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Flagstaff restricts restaurants, closes other businesses
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona city has restricted service at restaurants and closed bars, theaters, fitness centers and other businesses over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans issued a proclamation that puts the restrictions and closures into effect late Tuesday. She says it's necessary to protect life and property in the city of about 70,000 people, about two hours north of Phoenix. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Coconino County where Flagstaff lies. Health officials say 18 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Arizona in the lower half of the state.
ARIZONA STORM
More than 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm headed for northern Arizona could drop more than a foot of snow in the next few days. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says the storm will bring significant low-elevation rain and higher elevation snow to northern Arizona starting Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim and White Mountains above 6,000 feet. Meteorologists say 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona with up to 16 inches possible in mountainous areas.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTIONS
Health chief halts Ohio primary; 3 other states forge ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's primary election has suddenly been postponed until June, but Arizona, Florida and Illinois are forging ahead with Tuesday's voting. Ohio's health director had the last word in her state. Gov. Mike DeWine's office said she closed the polls for fear of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to the pandemic that has paralyzed the nation. The other three states have scrambled to consolidate polling sites and find replacement poll workers. Arizona's top elections official said the problem with a delay would be that there may be no better time in the future to hold the vote.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona Legislature nears plan for basic budget
PHOENIX (AP) — A plan to quickly pass a basic state budget by the end of the week to ensure the state has funding until the coronavirus crisis ebbs was coming together in the Arizona Legislature Monday. Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers told his members that the “baseline” budget would include no policy changes like tax cuts but provide required funding increases that are baked into the budget. Republican Senate President Karen Fann says other items include unemployment for temporary layoffs and waiving rules requiring testing and a minimum number of school days for K-12 campuses that are shuttered because of the virus.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-VOTING
Arizona scrambles to shore up primary, reassure voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials in Arizona say they'll be prepared for Democrats to vote in their party's presidential primary Tuesday despite the unprecedented cloud of a global pandemic and pleas by public health officials to avoid unnecessary social interactions. Officials say they're working around the clock to consolidate polling places, line up backup poll workers, or open emergency voting centers where people can cast a ballot early. In some areas, poll workers will collect absentee ballots directly from cars so people don't have enter a public building to turn them in.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high-profile, far-reaching way. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, the state's health director declared a health emergency to block the polls from opening. Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida say they're moving forward with plans to vote.
ELECTION 2020-FIVE QUESTIONS
5 questions heading into Tuesday's Democratic primaries
Only three of the four states that had been scheduled to hold Democratic presidential primaries amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus are going ahead. Leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open. Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida say they're moving forward with plans to vote. But there are questions about what voter turnout will look like, with people being warned to stay away from crowds. The states allow early voting, so there's a good chance many people cast ballots remotely by mail. If Joe Biden widens his lead over Bernie Sanders, it could spell the end of the presidential primary.
ELECTION 2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: How will the coronavirus change the elections?
NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrats' presidential nomination fight has been relegated to an afterthought as the U.S. grapples with a health crisis likely to grow exponentially in the coming weeks. That's even as Bernie Sanders fights for his political survival against a surging Joe Biden ahead of another set of high-stakes primaries Tuesday. And while an otherwise consequential week of Democratic primary politics may struggle to break through, the spotlight is on President Donald Trump and his ability to lead through a time of deep and growing upheaval. Trump's performance has been uneven at best. If he continues to struggle to protect America's health and economy, he'll also struggle to get reelected in November.