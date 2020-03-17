1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was sent to the hospital after he was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Avalon Avenue, shortly after 11 a.m.
The 26-year-old victim was shot in the groin, according to APD.
Police said there is no suspect in custody.
APD investigators, the Gang Unit and EMS were all on scene.
If you have any information that may be helpful, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.