Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — After months of hoarding resources for rebuilding, the Miami Dolphins finally started spending when they sealed deals with four likely starters in the early hours of free agent negotiations Monday. The Dolphins made Byron Jones the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, surpassing his new teammate, Xavien Howard. They upgraded their pass rush by reaching agreements with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson, and also swung a deal with offensive lineman Ereck Flowers. It was the sort of splurge made possible by a roster dismantling a year ago, which left the Dolphins as the NFL leader in salary cap space.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus. The move came Monday after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. MLB says it is committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, a move that also could mean Jameis Winston’s time as the team’s starting quarterback is coming to an end. The announcement has been anticipated since coach Bruce Arians stated late last season that the 27-year-old outside linebacker “ain’t going anywhere” after setting a team record with 19½ sacks in 2019. Barrett made $4 million on a one-year contract he signed with Tampa Bay in free agency last season. The franchise tag for a linebacker calls for a salary of just under $16 million this year.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Dontay Bassett is looking to transfer after playing in just 17 games this season. School officials say Bassett has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will have immediate eligibility elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 junior from California played behind freshmen and fellow big men Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh this season and was on the court sparingly during Southeastern Conference games. Bassett averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in less than seven minutes a game.