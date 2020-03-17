Health officials urge people to stay home during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As South Georgia coronavirus cases rise, many people have growing concerns regarding their health and safety.
Dr. Charles Ruis, the Georgia Department of Health’s Southwest District health director, said that more needs to be done to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
South Georgia has confirmed that several people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Ruis said they are doing what they can to keep people safe.
“We are doing all we can in hospitals around the nation to support people with severe COVID-19, and in many cases, those people recover and they do very well," said Ruis. “But we have a limit right now because we do not have effective treatment for the severest forms of cases.”
Dr. Ruis said it is important people practice good hygiene to prevent putting other people at risk.
“We are asking healthy people out in the community to do their part. We are asking them to sacrifice for a limited amount of time and alter their normal behaviors and stay home if they are sick and we ask them not to congregate because doing so passes germs around," said Ruis.
Dr. Ruis said this is not a permanent arrangement and is only temporary until further notice.
