GBI, Pelham police investigating 2 shootings

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating two shootings.
On Tuesday, Pelham police requested that the GBI assist with the investigation of two shootings that happened shortly after midnight.
GBI officials said agents and Pelham investigators are currently working to locate and interview witnesses, along with processing the two scenes where the shootings occurred.
Two victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to the GBI.
GBI officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.
WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information on the shootings.
