Downtown Moultrie businesses working through the coronavirus

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the nation, several downtown Moultrie businesses are bracing for possible economic impacts.
Many businesses have taken their brick and mortar stores online.
Sara Jenkins, Forever Southern Boutique owner, said they have kept their store open, but encourages online shopping.
With the possibility of events canceling throughout the community because of the coronavirus, she is worried her business will suffer.
“It has definitely taken a toll on us. We haven’t had as much foot traffic. But, our social media and people are still watching us online. So, definitely we have seen a decrease in our customers coming in the store,” Jenkins said, referencing the Calico Festival being canceled.
Jenkins said it is important they do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19, so they are offering curbside pick-up and sanitizing their store after each guest.
