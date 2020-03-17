Downtown Moultrie Businesses Take an Economic Impact due to the Coronavirus.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As the Coronavirus continues to spread throughout South Georgia, several Moultrie businesses are facing economic impacts.
Many businesses have taken their brick and mortar stores completely online.
Owner of Forever Southern Boutique, Sara Jenkins said they have kept their store open, but highly encourages online shopping.
With several downtown events canceling because of the Coronavirus she is worried her business will suffer.
“It has definitely taken a toll on us. We haven’t had as much foot traffic. But, our social media and people are still watching us online. So, definitely we have seen a decrease in our customers coming in the store,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said it is important they do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
So, they are offering curbside pick-up and sanitizing their store after each guest.
