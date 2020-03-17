Dougherty Sheriff’s Office hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by suspending jail visitation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the spread of coronavirus across the nation, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautionary actions.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said the sheriff’s office is limiting the number of people allowed in the jail.
The sheriff has suspended visitation at the Dougherty County Jail until further notice.
Sproul said he and his team are taking plenty of caution when taking in new inmates.
“Everybody has been made aware of what the protocol is and they are all being checked," Sproul said. “We have our medical staff who has already been testing for those several weeks back. They are on duty and looking for it and questioning everybody that comes through the back door that is arrested and brought in. They have a template that they go by to test. We have been preventing it as well as we can and haven’t had any cases yet.”
Sproul said they’re watching closely how the coronavirus could spread throughout the community. He also stopped outside inmate detail service as a precautionary action to prevent the virus from coming into the jail.
