Dougherty County Tag and Tax Office closes until mid-April due to coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the Coronavirus pandemic threatening the city of Albany, Dougherty County leaders are taking precautionary measures by shutting down government-run offices like the tax and tag office.
Leaders are asking customers to use their online options.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones weighed in on the safety concerns this issue brings to the general public as well as the safety for government workers.
Jones said people just need to slow down, take a breath and make sure their health is their number one priority.
“One thing we want to encourage people is if they are feeling sick or they have a cough, they shouldn’t come out, they shouldn’t come to the tax office. This is when we take precautions that it is better safe than sorry. Using the internet is going to be the safest way, calling in and just getting information directly from our tax department. That’s going to be a great thing because of the fact we need to slow down the community transaction,” explained Jones.
Jones said social distance is still the most effective way to stay safe.
The Dougherty County Tax and Tag Office will remain closed until April 6. Officials are considering extending that date to reopen if the virus worsens.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.