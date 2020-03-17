Dougherty Co. School System hands out food as kids stay home during COVID-19 break

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the big yellow school bus wasn’t the source for bringing students one step closer to their education, instead, it was the source of their nutritional meal.
The Dougherty County School System said although COVID-19 is hindering their process to meet and educate, they aren’t ignoring their duties to make sure students are fed.
Kywanda Woods’ daughter, Joanna Woods, is a student in the Dougherty County School Systems.
“This is great and it says a lot about our county and that they do care about the students,” Kywanda told WALB News 10.
Both Kywanda and Joanna expressed their gratitude towards the school system’s efforts to help low-income families with meals.
“There are a lot of underserved communities in this area that do need this type of assistance. With parents out working and doing things like that. For them to do things like this for us, this is great, this is very great,” Kywanda said.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said it’s their duty to serve their students even with the spread of the coronavirus.
“We understand that there are still needs that arise and that our students still need to eat. So we decided as a district to meet the needs of our students that we are going to continue to serve,” Dyer said.
Students received breakfast with cereal and milk as well as lunch.
Joanna said she couldn’t be more appreciative of her school system and told us how she plans to spend her extended spring break.
“I’ve been doing some homework because they assigned us a lot. Just trying to not touch my face a lot because that’s a habit I do,” Joanna said.
Staff members got up as early as 4 a.m. to fix over 10,000 bags for students.
Danielle Gooden was one of those up before the sun.
She said her love for the students gave her the energy boost she needed to keep providing.
“I have nieces and nephews that are in the school system as we speak. They are at West Town Elementary so doing this and knowing that they have a meal provided really makes me feel good to provide a meal for other families in need,” said Gooden.
Dyer said as long as students are out, he and his team will continue to feed students in need.
“We are going to make sure we meet those needs as we can because we are a community and it takes a village to help with kids and they are children and we want to make sure we meet their needs academically as well as nutritionally,” Dyer said.
School buses will run Monday through Friday to drop off meals during the break.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.