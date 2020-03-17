Dogherty Co. Police Dept. lobby closed to public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) said it will be closing its lobby to the public Tuesday.
According to a statement, DCPD said the lobby will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.
“In the event of an emergency, citizens are urged to call 911,” DCPD said in its statement.
Anyone who needs to reach DCPD staff can call (229) 302-3101. Anybody wanting to reach Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, which is located in the same building, can call (229) 302-3098.
