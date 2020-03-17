Crisp Co. officials prepare for coronavirus

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - As of Monday, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Crisp County.
County officials warn that this could change as testing becomes available.
“By the end of the week the government is expecting that we are going to have outpatient testing available,” said Crisp County Regional Hospital CEO Steve Gautney.
To prepare for the influx of visitors that may have the coronavirus, Gautney said they’ve closed several entrances.
All patients and visitors will also be screened as they enter the building.
“We are going to have a number of patients here that will have to be treated and it’s important to keep our employees safe and to keep our visitors safe," said Gautney.
April Dukes, the chief nursing officer for Crisp County Regional Hospital, said they’ve installed a hotline to answer concerns about the coronavirus 24 hours a day.
You can reach them at (229) 276-3068.
“We are here to serve you and provide you safe care and that’s what we’re most interested in doing," said Dukes.
EMS Director David Edwards said they too are taking extra precautions.
“We will probably have a mask on and gloves and sometimes a gown. Don’t be alarmed, that is all to provide protection for our staff and keep them from being unnecessarily exposed,” said Edwards.
Edwards said they’ll ask the patient to wear a mask when they’re being taken to the hospital.
Sheriff Billy Hancock said social distancing is an easy way to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Ask that we suspend little league baseball, that we suspend weekend travel ball, we’re going to ask the recreation department to not open the fields for the next few weeks,” said Hancock.
Doctor David Kavtaradze urged people to not panic during this time.
“If we do exactly what we need to do and prepare for it, everything should be alright. If we panic, it’s just going to add unnecessary pain and anguish and that’s not what we want," said Kavtaradze.
Kavtaradze said a good way to prepare is to remember the basics. Wash your hands, clean areas that are frequently used often and keep your distance from other people.
