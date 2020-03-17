Colquitt Regional Medical Center sets new visitor guidelines during coronavirus

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There are several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Georgia and because of that, Colquitt Regional Medical Center has added several restrictions for visitors.
Hospital officials said all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, before entering the building.
This is to ensure the safety of their staff and patients.
CEO Jim Matney said while no cases have been confirmed at Colquitt Regional, they’re closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.
Matney said they believe the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is low but added their precautions are a result of what they’ve learned from other hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases.
“We believe by putting those precautions in place, that we will minimize the risk of our staff or other people to get the coronavirus,” said Matney.
Matney said he’s unsure when they’ll lift the restrictions at the hospital.
Hospital officials urge you to stay informed and take preventative measures, such as washing hands and avoiding contact with your face.
Matney hopes they’ll receive outpatient testings soon.
Below are the visitation guidelines:
- Only one visitor allowed per patient.
- No visitors under the age of 18.
- No visitors with any chronic medical conditions that may increase their morbidity and/or mortality (this includes pregnancy and individuals requiring oxygen).
- The visitor entrance will remain open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-.5 pm. Outside of these hours all visitors will need to use the main entrance/emergency entrance. All visitors will be screened prior to entering our facility.
- Colquitt Regional cafeteria and the Colquitt Regional Beans & Strings location will only be serving employees and patient visitors during this time.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.