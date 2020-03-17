City of Americus offices closed to public access

City of Americus offices closed to public access
Downtown Americus (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | March 16, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:39 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus city offices will be closed to public access, effective immediately, according to Mayor Barry Blount.

Blount said he is encouraging residents to use the other available options for paying utility or other city bills. He said those options include online payments, mail, the drive-thru location or the after-hours drop-box at the customer service center.

Anyone with any questions can call the City of Americus at (229) 924-4411.

