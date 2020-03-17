Baconton churches change services amid coronavirus concerns

“I didn’t want to feel guilty if one of my members may have possibly been at church this morning had gotten flu-like symptoms or any of these symptoms that looks like the coronavirus, which means I would of put my people at a disadvantage, if you will. Because if the state says, ‘Hey, stay six feet away, distance yourself,’ or things of that nature, I think we have to use wisdom as pastors to make sure we are putting our parishioners first," said Knighton.