Baconton churches change services amid coronavirus concerns

Baconton, Ga. (WALB) - Coronavirus risks are increasing in Georgia and because of that, public places like churches are taking proactive steps in preparing for the virus.
Some churches are stopping communion and some are eliminating hand-holding.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addressed the state, cautioning people about the growing coronavirus concerns, especially in large crowded places.
Many churches across the State of Georgia postponed worship services as a safety precaution.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton from the St. James Church in Baconton said he is doing what it takes to keep his congregation safe.
“I didn’t want to feel guilty if one of my members may have possibly been at church this morning had gotten flu-like symptoms or any of these symptoms that looks like the coronavirus, which means I would of put my people at a disadvantage, if you will. Because if the state says, ‘Hey, stay six feet away, distance yourself,’ or things of that nature, I think we have to use wisdom as pastors to make sure we are putting our parishioners first," said Knighton.
Many other churches said they’re converting their traditional Sunday services from a public gathering to an online stream instead.
Knighton said he plans to cancel all church services this week as well.
