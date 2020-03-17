Archbold Hospital moves forward with new facility

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center patients will soon have a new building to go to for care.
The Advanced Therapy and Sports Medicine Center is already in the works.
The city held a meeting to approve certain additions that will be made to the building.
Architect Chris Tidwell said usually, buildings need a certain amount of windows.
Tidwell went to the board about why it’s important to not include as many windows for this project.
“We used bays up against this wall on the west side that faces Pinetree, where people need and have to have privacy. It also is a heat-sink in the sense that if we did have windows, first of all, it would be very uncomfortable for the patient that was in there,” explained Tidwell.
Tidwell said the chamber was very receptive towards the idea.
He said he’s excited to move forward with getting the building done. Tidwell said he is hoping it will be finished by the end of this year.
