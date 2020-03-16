Valdosta hospital announces virus screening

Dawson says, “This screening station does not substitute for emergency care or an appropriate visit to your physician’s office.” The Screening Station is part of a three-pronged approach to assist the public in combatting the spread of COVID-19. The other initiatives include leveraging telehealth technology led by SGMC family medicine physician Dr. Kyle Adams, to deploy telehealth as an option for those who should not or cannot leave home for evaluation. An educational series will also be launched on social media, the SGMC website and through partnering with local media outlets to push useful information to the public.