Spotty showers and warmer days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and mostly dry Monday afternoon. Along a weak front showers have developed and pushing northeast. Most stay dry however rain likely through mid-evening. For the rest of the week, rain chances are slim as drier air takes over the later part of the week.
As winter winds down, above average temperatures continue. Highs top mid-upper 80s while lows hold low-mid 60s. Thursday will be the warmer in the upper 80s as spring arrives.
Into the weekend the first round of spring showers as cooler air returns. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with highs around 80. A few showers but drier and much cooler mid 60s Sunday.
