Publix to close stores nationwide every day at 8 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Publix will be closing stores nationwide every day at 8 p.m., starting Saturday.
In a post on Twitter, Publix said, “To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”
The grocery store said the new closing time will be implemented until further notice. Publix normally closes at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.