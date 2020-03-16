Mental health experts discuss coping with stress during coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that coping with stress caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will make you, your loved ones and your community stronger.
The CDC said this is an important time to take care of your mental health.
Dana Glass serves as the executive director at Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services.
Glass said Monday that a lot is still unknown about the coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect us.
Because of that, some people may be feeling more stressed than normal.
If so, mental health experts said you’re not alone.
“As human beings, we like certainty,” Glass said. “We are hard-wired to want to know what’s happening.”
The CDC said on its website that fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming.
Glass said that some people may experience anxiety when we can't control things that we think we should be able to control.
That can lead to a feeling of helplessness.
"We're not helpless in this situation," Glass said. "We can choose our response, and we can focus on things that we are able to control."
Glass and the CDC both explain that there are several things you can do to take care of yourself and your loved ones:
- Take breaks from the news, including social media.
- Take care of your body (eat healthy, take deep breaths, exercise outdoors, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs).
- Make time to unwind.
- Connect with others.
- Stay in the present.
"It's really easy to fear what's going to happen next week, in two weeks, even later today," she said. "Really, just staying mindful and present in the moment and what's going on right now is going to be helpful for all of us."
Glass said that if you are feeling alone or overwhelmed, it is especially important to reach out to a loved one or a health care provider.
[ For more tips on coping with stress related to the coronavirus pandemic, click here. ]
Aspire has closed its day programs that involve large groups of people.
Aspire's outpatient clinic is still open for walk-ins.
Staff there have taken additional steps for screening patients coming in.
The Aspire Behavioral Health Crisis Center is open 24/7 for walk-ins who are in crisis as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.