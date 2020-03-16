Hours-long standoff in Lee Co. ends in an arrest

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff that started early Monday morning and lasted well into the afternoon ended in an arrest, according to Lewis Harris, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
Baylin Oswald, 44, was charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and third-degree cruelty to children.
Harris said the incident, which happened in the 200 block of Brightwater Drive, was a domestic incident and he said Oswald was drinking alcohol.
Harris said law enforcement was able to get three family members out of the house and Oswald then barricaded himself. Harris also said the suspect pointed a gun at a family member and at deputies.
The incident turned standoff started around 7:30 a.m.
“We worked until 3:15 p.m. this afternoon and we were able to apprehend him,” Harris said.
Oswald will have his first appearance in front of a judge at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Harris said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad and the Lowndes County SWAT Team assisted in the incident.
