Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are essentially getting a five-time Pro Bowler for a backup kicker who has spent time on five NFL rosters over the last eight months. The Ravens agreed to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. That's according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It appears to be a steal when considering the Ravens are giving up the 170th overall pick, which they got by trading place-kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota last August.
PHOENIX (AP) — Minor league baseball players are scrambling to make ends meet after major league teams began closing spring training complexes this weekend in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Most have been sent home, where they face uncertainties over housing, food and workout facilities because players don’t receive paychecks in the offseason or spring training. One player told The Associated Press he was driving to a friend's home in Texas with $800 to his name and no idea where he'd find short-term work in the time until camp opens. Another said he had at-risk family members at home and was trying to find somewhere else to live.
UNDATED (AP) — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The Yankees didn’t identify the player. The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their spring training complex. The Texas Rangers also began to empty their site and there were indications other camps wouldn't stay open much longer. The rapidly changing developments because of the virus outbreak have left baseball bracing for the possibility that opening day could be delayed into May or longer. MLB planned to update its teams on Monday.
UNDATED (AP) — Brooks Koepka is the latest big star to say no to the Premier Golf League. The four-time major champion tells The Associated Press that he is out of the proposed league and sticking with the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy also has said he has no interest in the proposed league promising guaranteed money and a team concept of 18 tournaments. That means two of the top players from the world ranking won't be joining, a big setback to the Premier Golf League. Koepka says he has a hard time believing elite golf should be about only 48 players.