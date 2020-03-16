Gov. Kemp orders all schools to close through end of March

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order to close all schools through the end of March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
The order states that elementary, middle, high schools and colleges and universities are to be closed from Wednesday, March 18 through March 31, according to Kemp’s executive order.
“To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020, to March 31, 2020,” said Kemp. “This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead.”
The University System of Georgia (USG) has also announced that all USG schools will move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.
“Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon,” a press release from USG states.
The USG will also be providing information to campuses about refunds for students who paid for on-campus living, dining and other services.
“Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, we will make every effort to accommodate these students,” the press release stated.
Institutions will remain open with minimal staff physically on-site to continue to provide certain services.
“In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times,” USG said in the release.
