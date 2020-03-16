Ga. school testing suspended after COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s top educator has suspended all state testing following the coronavirus outbreak.
State Superintendent Richard Woods has suspended all state assessments, including the Georgia Milestones.
Teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting and state-level attendance-related consequences have also been suspended.
“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.