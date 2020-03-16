Catalyst: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The specialty drug company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $31.9 million, or 30 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $102.3 million.
Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $155 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $2.99.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRX