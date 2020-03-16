Area schools issue meal guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several school systems are offering meals for students who depend on them, during the Coronavirus situation.
Here are the schedules and guidelines we have so far:
Ben Hill County Schools:
Ben Hill County will provide meals starting Wednesday March 18 through Friday, March 27 as follows:
- Wednesday, March 18th - Friday, March 20th: breakfast sack and snack sack will be given at Ben Hill PreK and Fitzgerald High School from 11:00a-1:00p daily.
- Monday, March 23rd- Friday, March 27th: hot lunch will be served and given a sack breakfast will be given at Ben Hill PreK and Fitzgerald High School from 11:00a-1:00p.
The child must be present to receive the sacks.
Crisp County Schools:
Students can pick up a lunch and snack between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. from March 16 to March 20.
These are the locations:
- Blackshear Place Center: 1001 Blackshear Rd.
- C C Shearer (Drayton): 1101 McClendon Court
- Clara Scott: 213 N. 13th St
- Cordele Dispatch: 306 West 13th Ave
- First Methodist Church: 302 E 12 Ave
- Greater Morris Tabernacle Baptist Church: 705 N. Joe Wright Drive
- J. W. Williams Funeral Home: 407 W. 17th Ave
- Sunset Homes: 509 W 22nd Ave
There are also five bus routes the county will run to drop off lunches:
- ROUTE then STOP in Arabi City area. 12:30 will park in lot next to Dollar General.
- 1 MAIN STOP HWY 280 East Crisp Homes area.
- 3 STOPS Hwy 257 and Tremont Rd.: 12:00-12:30 at Sharon Church; 12:35-1:00 at Church at Tremont Rd; and Twin Pines.
- 2 STOPS Omar Heights and Meadow Park 12:00-1:00; will then go to Omar Heights Baptist Church
- 3 STOPS Brown Chapel on 28th Ave 12:00-12:20 to Rosewood 12:20-12:40 to Pateville Estates 12:40-1:00
Decatur County:
Beginning Monday, March 16th, the Bainbridge Public Safety "Kids 'n Kops" program will partner with The Oak House Children's Advocacy Center, Bainbridge Pepsi, Decatur County Fire & Rescue, and Isaacs Bakery to provide FREE lunches for ALL Decatur County school-aged children and teens as part of the "Feed the Children" lunch program.
Drive, walk, or bike to Public Safety Headquarters at 510 Louise Street every day (Monday through Friday) between 12 noon and 1pm to pick up a free lunch.
Dougherty Co. Schools:
Lowndes County Schools:
Lowndes County Schools shared information from community members providing food to students during the school closure.
These are all drive-thru events.
Clyattville Elementary & Lowndes Middle areas:
Redland Baptist Church: Call 229-244-5770 or 229-244-1920 Monday 8-5 pm to register
4880 Rocky Ford Road Valdosta
Tuesday, March 17th, & Thursday, March 19th, 7 am - 11 am
Dewar Elementary & Pine Grove areas:
Abundant Life Church of God: 3419 Knights Academy Road Valdosta
Tuesday, March 17, 5pm - 8pm; Distributing Food bags
Hahira area:
Crossroads Baptist Church at Hahira Elementary: Serving in the parking lot 350 Claudia Drive Hahira
Wednesday, March 18th, 10am-2pm or until the food is gone; Distributing Food bags
Lake Park Elementary area:
First Baptist Lake Park: 601 W. Marion Ave Lake Park
Wednesday, March 18th & Friday, March 20th, 11-1:30 or until food is gone; Lunch bags
Moulton Branch Elementary area:
New Life Ministries: 5651 Inner Perimeter Rd Valdosta
Wednesday, March 18th and 25th, from noon-1:30 or until food is gone; Lunch bags
Living Bridges Ministry:
111 E Adair St Valdosta
Starting Monday, March 16th
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11am to 1pm (or until we run out)
Pick up sack lunches for the entire family.
Friday, March 20th hosted by 38th Special Operations Rescue Silver Team MAFB
Second Harvest Food Bank: "Our Second Harvest team is coordinating with communities across our service area to determine where we can best complement relief efforts, if any, that may be planned." Second Harvest stated it will make announcements starting Monday, March 16 on where/when South Georgia families can get help.
Sumter County Schools:
The Sumter County Schools Nutrition Program will be distributing sack meals for children ages 2 to 18 starting Wednesday, March 18 and ending Friday, March 27.
Sumter County will be distributing meals and snacks as follows:
2 Meals and 2 Snacks from 11:00 am till 12:30 pm:
- Wednesday, March 18th
- Monday, March 23rd
- Wednesday, March 25th
1 Meal and 1 Snack from 11 am until 12 pm:
- Friday, March 20th
- Friday, March 27th
These are the sites:
· Americus Sumter Ninth Grade Academy
· Bell Street Park (809 Oak Ave)
· Union Tabernacle Baptist Church
· Sumter County Head Start (Old Cherokee Elementary)
· Plains Park & Pool (Across from Plains Boys and Girls Club)
· Leslie Police Department
· Rockhill Park
· Easter Morning Community (Old Boys and Girls Club)
· Boone Park (Sumter County Recreation Department on Rucker Street)
· Andersonville United Methodist Church
Thomasville City Schools:
Thomasville City Schools will have hot lunches and grab & go breakfast.
These are the locations:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (on-site): Harper Elementary and Scott Elementary Schools.
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (delivery-arrive no later than 11 a.m.):
- Douglas School
- Faircloth Home
- Flipper Homes
- Hunters Chase
- St. Luke Church
- Wood Valley Apartments
- Villa North Apartments
- Cherokee Homes
- Eastside Church
- Lotto Corner Store
- Normal Park
- Old Public shopping center
- National Guard armory
- Greentree Apartments
- Abbeylake Apartments
Tift County Schools:
The Tift County School Nutrition Program will be providing meals for students each weekday during the school closure. Students will receive a lunch as well as items that will keep for breakfast the following morning.
Beginning, Monday, March 16, lunches will be available at no cost to children under the age of 18. No adults can be served.
These are the locations and times along with the Tift County Schools Bus # that will provide the meals:
- Charles Spencer Bus #098
10:00-10:15 Puckett Park
10:20-10:35 Brookfield Mews
10:45-11:00 Pine Hill Trailer Park
- G O Bailey Bus #099
10:00-10:15 Belmont and 6th St
10:25-10:40 New River Flea Market
10:50-11:05 Cotton Point Trailer Park
- Matt Wilson Bus #151
10:00-10:15 Bowling Alley
10:30-10:45 Good Neighbor Grocery
11:00-11:15 Post Office in Chula
- Omega Bus #181
10:00-10:15 Ponder Park Omega
10:25-10:40 Whispering Pines Trailer Park
10:55-11:10 Park in TyTy
Walk Up Sites: (10:00am - 12:00pm)
**Parents can also drive their students to any location that is near their residence
- Charles SpencerElementary
- G O Bailey Elementary
- Matt Wilson Elementary
- J T Reddick Elementary
- Omega Elementary
- Dixie Housing Project
Turner County Schools:
Turner County Schools will operate a program similar to its summer feeding program.
Meals will be served 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 16 to March 27.
A lunch meal and breakfast for the following day will be provided.
Per regulations, meals are for people 18 and under. One meal per person. The child must pick up the meal.
These are the locations:
- Ashburn Youth Center (Tom Whitsett Park)
- Clark's FoodMart
- Eureka Heights
- Rebecca Park
- Sycamore Park
- Village Green Apartments
- Wesleyan Methodist Tabernacle
- Turner Lane Apartments
Valdosta City Schools:
Second Harvest of South Georgia and Valdosta City Schools will team up to provide meals to children during the school closure. Locations and times will be announced on Monday, March 16 and feeding will begin on Tuesday, March 17.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.