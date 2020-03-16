Archbold Hospital takes Coronavirus precautions

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville has made some changes because of the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, officials said they had three patients under investigation waiting for test results.
According to the Thomas County Facebook page Archbold will open a Covid-19 testing center Monday morning on East Pinetree Blvd
The hours will be 9am-5pm.
You MUST have a doctor's order to be tested.
Doctors are asking for people with symptoms to call in instead of coming to their office so please call first.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.