Apyx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.7 million, or 58 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $28.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Apyx said it expects revenue in the range of $5 million to $5.6 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.59. A year ago, they were trading at $7.05.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APYX