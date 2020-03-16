Albany Tech asks 11 to self-quarantine after student possibly exposed to coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College has asked 11 faculty members and students to self-quarantine for 14 days after one student was possibly exposed to a possible coronavirus patient during a clinical.
Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker said none of the students or faculty members are confirmed positive coronavirus cases.
One student may have been exposed at a hospital during a school clinical, so they have been asked to isolate for 14 days, according to school officials.
Ten other faculty members and students who may have been in contact with that student have also been asked to isolate for 14 days.
“Clinicals at the hospital have been suspended. All the health occupations programs. So we want to minimize any negative exposure,” Parker said.
Parker said none of the Albany Tech students or faculty involved are ill.
Albany Tech students are not going to in-person classes, instead studying online. Then in the next two weeks, the college will go on Spring Break.
After that, the college will decide if they will continue online studies only.
