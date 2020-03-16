Albany Police Dept. taking steps to protect officers in wake of coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is taking steps to protect officers as concern over COVID-19 grows.
In a statement to WALB, APD said officers will be continuing to provide a consistent level of quality service to the community, but it will be reducing the amount of contact police have with residents.
“Calls for service that are not in-progress, non-violent or non-emergency will be evaluated on a case by case basis to determine if these calls can be handled via telephone,” APD said in the release.
If the calls require a generated report, officers will take the information over the phone.
For emergency calls for service or other calls that require a police presence, officers will respond, APD explained in the statement.
“We are encouraging all our citizens to use the CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others during this pandemic. We need to take these steps to protect our employees so we can ensure the safety and protection of our citizens,” APD said.
