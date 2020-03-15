Sumter Co. Schools to provide sack meals during school closing

By Kim McCullough | March 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 2:29 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Schools Nutrition Program will be providing sack meals for Sumter County children ages 2 to 18 starting Wednesday, March 18-Friday, March 27.

Two meals and two snacks will be provided from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on:

  • Wednesday, March 18
  • Monday, March 23
  • Wednesday, March 25

One meal and one snack will be provided from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on:

  • Friday, March 20
  • Friday, March 27

Works will be at the following sites until all available meals have been distributed:

  • Americus Sumter Ninth Grade Academy
  • Bell Street Park (809 Oak Ave)
  • Union Tabernacle Baptist Church
  • Sumter County Head Start (Old Cherokee Elementary)
  • Plains Park & Pool (Across from Plains Boys and Girls Club)
  • Leslie Police Department
  • Rockhill Park
  • Easter Morning Community (Old Boys and Girls Club)
  • Boone Park (Sumter County Recreation Department on Rucker Street)
  • Andersonville United Methodist Church

