Sumter Co. Schools to provide sack meals during school closing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Schools Nutrition Program will be providing sack meals for Sumter County children ages 2 to 18 starting Wednesday, March 18-Friday, March 27.
Two meals and two snacks will be provided from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on:
- Wednesday, March 18
- Monday, March 23
- Wednesday, March 25
One meal and one snack will be provided from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on:
- Friday, March 20
- Friday, March 27
Works will be at the following sites until all available meals have been distributed:
- Americus Sumter Ninth Grade Academy
- Bell Street Park (809 Oak Ave)
- Union Tabernacle Baptist Church
- Sumter County Head Start (Old Cherokee Elementary)
- Plains Park & Pool (Across from Plains Boys and Girls Club)
- Leslie Police Department
- Rockhill Park
- Easter Morning Community (Old Boys and Girls Club)
- Boone Park (Sumter County Recreation Department on Rucker Street)
- Andersonville United Methodist Church
