Phoebe temporarily postpones electives procedures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - To ensure Phoebe has the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, Phoebe is postponing elective surgeries and procedures and other outpatient procedures at the main and north campus hospitals in Albany for two weeks.
Some outpatient procedures, including MRI scans, CT scans, and certain endoscopy procedures will be moved to other Phoebe facilities such as Meredyth Place.
“We are notifying patients impacted by these changes directly. We certainly regret any inconvenience this may cause our patients and will work to reschedule procedures as soon as it is safe to do so,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer said.
