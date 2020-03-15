Phoebe sets up coronavirus hotline and drive-thru testing sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an effort to screen more patients for COVID-19 symptoms, Phoebe is expanding its coronavirus hotline and an opening drive-thru screening facility.
Phoebe officials said anyone who wants to be tested at the temporary screening site must first call the hotline.
The Phoebe coronavirus hotline is (229) 312-1919.
“COVID-19 test kits remain in limited supply, so only people who are experiencing symptoms should be tested. Symptomatic individuals who pass an initial phone screening will be given an appointment and instructed where to go for in-person screening,” said Suresh Lakhanpal, Physicians CEO.
The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Beginning Monday, it will be staffed by multiple Phoebe nurses from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
When a pre-screened patient drives up at the testing location, the patient will have to show identification, and then medical professionals wearing personal protective equipment will obtain the necessary swab.
“We’ll get those tests out to the lab as soon as possible. We may have to wait several days for results, so we’ll give each patient some information on how they can safely isolate themselves at home, pending the test results,” Dr. Lakhanpal said.
Older individuals and those with chronic medical conditions and compromised immune systems are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19, and they are at a higher priority for testing.
People who are not exhibiting active symptoms are asked not to call the hotline so nurses are able to focus on higher-risk individuals.
