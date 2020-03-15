1 new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the South Health District has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.
The individual is an employee of South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC), who was considered a high-risk of exposure to the first presumptive positive COVID-19 patient initially cared for at the hospital. They were later diagnosed at a hospital in Florida.
SGMC officials said the patient is managing symptoms at home, while under monitoring guidance as recommended by DPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials said the symptoms have not been severe enough for outpatient or inpatient hospitalization.
During SGMC’s daily wellness checks, the team member has been doing well and as of Saturday night, 75 percent of symptoms were reported resolved.
SGMC said they determined this person was exposed on March 6 and some of the initial symptoms were noticed on March 11, when this person was identified as a high-risk exposure and placed under guidance at home.
SGMC is exercising its communication and precautions plan.
Those exposed who show symptoms will receive further evaluation and possibly testing, according to findings and clinical protocols as recommended by the DPH and CDC.
SGMC has not and is not currently treating any known COVID-19 patients in any of its three hospitals.
“At this time, we are not aware of any who have been exposed to this team member that are symptomatic, but will continue to work thoroughly through the process to determine who if any need monitoring guidance or further evaluation,” said SMGC Cheif Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.