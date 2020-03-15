Ga. presidential primaries postponed until May

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As cases of the COVID-19 increase in the state, Georgia election officials announced on Saturday that the Georgia March 24 presidential primaries will be postponed until May.
This comes after Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order authorizing the deployment of around 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to help address the crisis.
In-person early voting, which began March 2, will be held and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.
Election officials said in addition to the safety of the public, one of the biggest considerations was a risk the virus posed to poll workers, who are often older.
“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, and the community at large,” Raffensperger said.
Kemp said the number of cases caused by COVID-19 rose to 66 on Saturday from 42 on Friday, which he said was the largest increase in a 24-hour period since the state detected its first case.
On Saturday, he tweeted that Georgia now has permission to transfer 31 Georgia residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship to their homes. The residents were among hundreds of passengers who were flown to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta this week after the ship unloaded in California.
The state is allowing those residents to return home to complete their quarantines, according to Suzanna Sellman, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In the Saturday address, the governor renewed his call for churches, synagogues, and temples to join schools and others in preventing public gatherings.
“We have called on faith-based organizations to consider cancellation of services to mitigate the risk of transmission,” Kemp said.
Kemp said the state Public Health Department was currently performing 100 tests a day, with plans to ramp up capacity to 200 tests a day by the end of next week. He also said independent test sites would be set up next week in various parts of the state.
