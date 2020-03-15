Dougherty Co. Schools schedule meal delivery sites during school closing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has set up meal delivery routes to bus stops for students while schools are closing due to the spread of the COVID-19.
The school system received an emergency waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows meals to be served outside the schools.
Beginning Monday, school buses will deliver meals to the bus stops. The routes are based around the three high school areas.
The district said the routes are drawn based on school zones for the elementary, middle, and high school.
The district said they are providing breakfast and lunch for anyone between the ages of 1-18.
Meals will also be available at the high schools for pickup.
Dougherty High Meal Delivery Route:
Monroe High Meal Delivery Route:
Westover High Meal Delivery Route:
