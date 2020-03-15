Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumps to 99 in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health says confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped in Georgia.

he Georgia Department of Public Health says confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped in Georgia overnight. (Source: WTOC)
March 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:41 PM

ATLANTA , Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped in Georgia overnight.

In a status report, that the department said will be updated and released at Noon every day, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia jumped from 66 Saturday to 99 Sunday.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in the state:

BY COUNTY

  • 20 - Fulton
  • 19 - Cobb
  • 10 - DeKalb
  • 9 - Bartow
  • 6 - Cherokee
  • 6 - Dougherty
  • 5 - Fayette
  • 4 - Floyd
  • 4 - Gwinnett
  • 2 - Coweta
  • 2 - Clayton
  • 2 - Clarke
  • 2 - Lowndes
  • 2 - Lee
  • 2 - Gordon
  • 1 - Newton
  • 1 - Charlton
  • 1 - Henry
  • 1 - Polk

BY AGE

  • 0-17: 1%
  • 18-59: 45%
  • 60 and older: 47%
  • UNK: 6%

BY SEX

  • Female: 53%
  • Male: 47%

Deaths

There has only been one COVID-19 death reported in the state.

The patient,67, had been hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.

