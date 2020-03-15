Albany Utilities closes lobby in response to COVID-19

Albany Utilities closes lobby in response to COVID-19
Albany Utilities
By Kim McCullough | March 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:18 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In response to the number of cases of the COVID-19, Albany Utilities is closing their lobby to customers starting Monday.

Customers will be able to make utility payments at the drive-thru, night drop boxes, by phone, alternate sites, and online.

The City of Albany said they have partnered with Western Union to provide these remote locations for payment services:

  • Ameris Bank
  • Regions Bank
  • Publix
  • Walgreens
  • Harvey’s
  • Speedy Cash '
  • Check Casher

Customer service representatives will also be taking calls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Customers calling in for information and to make payments should expect longer than usual wait times.

You can call Customer Service at (229) 883-8330.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.