Albany Utilities closes lobby in response to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In response to the number of cases of the COVID-19, Albany Utilities is closing their lobby to customers starting Monday.
Customers will be able to make utility payments at the drive-thru, night drop boxes, by phone, alternate sites, and online.
The City of Albany said they have partnered with Western Union to provide these remote locations for payment services:
- Ameris Bank
- Regions Bank
- Publix
- Walgreens
- Harvey’s
- Speedy Cash '
- Check Casher
Customer service representatives will also be taking calls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Customers calling in for information and to make payments should expect longer than usual wait times.
You can call Customer Service at (229) 883-8330.
