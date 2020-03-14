Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

“Unfortunately my efforts to get council’s support to withdrawn the permit for the Irish Heritage Parade have been unsuccessful. Although the Governor has now declared a state of emergency, their decision to move forward with the event is unchanged. Because of this last minute declaration, the timing makes it counterproductive to everyone involved to unilaterally invoke emergency powers to withdraw the permit. Due to the circumstances that have evolved, I cannot support or participate in the parade. I will continue to work with the city manager and staff to protect the safety of our residents and visitors, and encourage everyone to be cautious and follow the suggestions of health professionals.”

Mayor Shirley Sessions