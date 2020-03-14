Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Irish Heritage Celebration Committee has made the decision to postpone Tybee Island’s annual Irish Heritage Parade.
The group made a post on their Facebook page early Saturday morning, citing the community’s health and safety as the reason for the cancelation.
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said in a statement that a future date for the event would be announced.
A second statement from Mayor Sessions provided more detail on the cancellation.
Many have claimed that the decision has been reversed and that the parade will happen as previously scheduled. Mayor Sessions posted to her Facebook account saying that the City has pulled the parade permit, and Parade Chairman Jay Burke has volunteered to postpone the parade.
