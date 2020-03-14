Tifton funeral home to host Manna Drop

Frank and Solomon Nixon Funeral Home in Tifton to host Manna Drop (Source: Frank and Solomon Funeral Home)
By Kim McCullough | March 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 7:21 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Frank and Soloman Nixon Funeral Home in Tifton will be hosting a Manna Drop for the community on Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m.

“We are excited about the opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Solomon Nixon, Jr., Funeral Director.

The food basket giveaway is for low-income families. The funeral home said they will be able to serve over 100 families.

The baskets will be a large box of mainly non-perishable food and stable, nonrefrigerated foods that can feed a family for about a week.

The food donation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those families that are interested in receiving a box are encouraged to arrive early.

