Tifton funeral home to host Manna Drop

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Frank and Soloman Nixon Funeral Home in Tifton will be hosting a Manna Drop for the community on Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m.
“We are excited about the opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Solomon Nixon, Jr., Funeral Director.
The food basket giveaway is for low-income families. The funeral home said they will be able to serve over 100 families.
The baskets will be a large box of mainly non-perishable food and stable, nonrefrigerated foods that can feed a family for about a week.
The food donation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those families that are interested in receiving a box are encouraged to arrive early.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.