7 more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Phoebe Putney Hospital confirmed seven additional patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five of the patients remain hospitalized and the remaining are recovering at home, according to Phoebe officials.
“These are community-acquired infections, and there is evidence that a number of these patients had contact with each other before being hospitalized. We have been working with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to investigate the connections between these patients so DPH can work to notify others who may be at risk,” Steve Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer said.
The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly throughout Georgia, and state officials are more strongly urging people to practice social distancing by avoiding crowds and staying six feet away from others, when possible.
Phoebe continues to care for other patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19, and more positive tests are likely, according to officials.
“While we all need to be concerned and vigilant, today’s positive tests should not induce undue alarm. We expected more positive cases, and we know additional cases will be confirmed in communities across the state,” Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District Director said.
Phoebe has established a process to track and notify employees who have had contact with any COVID-19 patients as soon as possible after a positive test is confirmed.
So far, no one potentially exposed to the virus at a Phoebe facility has tested positive for the virus.
“Phoebe is taking extraordinary measures to protect employees and other patients. When a PUI is moved from a room, we are using cleaning procedures that meet or exceed CDC disinfection guidelines for COVID,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “We stood up a Coronavirus Task Force weeks ago, and our Incident Command Center has been in operation since Tuesday. Today, dozens of leaders are in that command center directing operations and planning the most effective ways to deal with this health emergency moving forward,” Steiner added.
