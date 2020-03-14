Lowndes Co. community to feed students during school closing

By Kim McCullough | March 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 6:26 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Recognizing many students eat two meals a day at school, the Lowndes County community is coming together to feed students during a two-week school closure due to the spread of COVID-19.

The following places will provide meals to Lowndes County students:

South End Option:

  • Redland Baptist Church located at 4880 Rocky Ford Road on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

North End Option:

  • Hahira Elementary School parking lot located at 350 Claudia Drive on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until the food is gone.

You can call (229) 244-5770 or (229) 244-1920 on Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to register with how many family members will need a meal. Both locations require pick-up.

Abundant Life Church of God located at 3419 Knights Academy Road on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Stay in your car, drive through, and you will be given a bag.

