Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
N Carolina courts setting 30-day pauses on most proceedings
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina courts are delaying criminal and civil proceedings to limit courthouse visits amid other statewide recommendations so to blunt the intensity of coronavirus. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Friday directed most Superior Court and District Court cases to be pushed back for at least 30 days starting Monday, with some exceptions like trials where jurors are already seated. The announcement comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper strongly discouraged gatherings of more than 100 people. Beasley's order could be extended. The state also announced prisoner visitations are being suspended no later than Monday.
CAROLINAS-TRIBAL CASINOS
US govt OKs letting S Carolina tribe build N Carolina casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission from the federal government to build a casino and resort on land over the border in North Carolina. The U.S. Interior Department approved in writing the tribe's request to use acreage near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. Catawba leaders say the project will create thousands of jobs and give members the same kind of prosperity the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has thanks to its two western North Carolina casinos. The Eastern Band plans to fight the decision in court, calling the casino's area its own historical territory.
AP-NC-THREE DEAD
Police say they found 3 people dead after clearing "threat"
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've found three people dead in a house in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville. News outlets report that the people were found early Friday after police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Police said that they had cleared an active threat and that there is “no longer an active threat to the community.” Authorities did not release the names of any victims or suspects. But they said their investigation is continuing.
BC-NC-CYBER ATTACK-DURHAM
Cyber attack on Durham County halts real estate transactions
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A cyber attack on the county of Durham in North Carolina has stalled real estate transactions and prevented some people from moving into homes. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that real estate department in Durham County's Register of Deeds remains offline. That means that some real estate transactions cannot be recorded. Real estate attorneys said home buyers are being put in tough situations if they can't move into their new home. And the problem is impacting movers and painters who've been hired as well as the transfer of utilities between owners.
AP-NC-POLICE SHOOTING-SUSPECT INJURED
Police identify North Carolina officer involved in shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified the Raleigh police officer who shot and wounded a man during a foot chase. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the officer is J.E. Byrd. He's been with the department for seven-and-a-half years. Byrd is assigned to field operations. He has been placed on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation conducts and investigation. The shooting had sparked protests from hundreds who demanded answers and burned a flag outside the governor's mansion. Firearms-related charges were later filed against the man who was shot, 26-year-old Javier Torres.
SHOOTING-THREE DEAD
Police: 3 killed in shooting in North Carolina neighborhood
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting Friday morning in a North Carolina neighborhood. A spokeswoman for Huntersville police told reporters officers responded to a shots fired call. Police say no one was arrested and authorities weren't looking for anyone. Any relationship among the victims wasn't immediately released.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH SERVICES
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.