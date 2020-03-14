Horse Guru returns to Lee County to teach annual mental wellness clinic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -From the TV screen to his very own horse academy, a well-known South Georgia horse trainer returned to Lee County this weekend for his annual horse clinic.
The horse trainer said they are helping people cope with mental illness and many other challenges from all walks of life.
Organizers at this clinic said they want to provide help and horse therapy for those in need.
“A lot of times it will change their lives and get a second chance at life,” said trainer, Michael Gascon.
Michael Gascon has been training horses and saving the lives of people for five generations.
“When a horse hurts a person, it is the same when a dog bites a person, it ends up in the pound. Well, it is not great for a horse whenever it hurts a person or two. We get a lot of those horses and get them sorted out. We go through a boot camp with them and kind of give them a new perspective of life," said Gascon.
Gascon said he wants to teach owners how to deal with problematic horses and make them safe for the community.
“We educate the owners on how to be safe around the horse, how to get the bad behavior out of their horse, things they can do to be safe whenever they are riding," said Gascon.
Many people came out to the clinic to learn from Gascon on how to either cope with an illness or learn to communicate with their horse.
“He breaks it down and teaches you the language of the horse, when is all non-verbal, he simply teaches you how to treat your horse, how to make it have value,” said Michelle Morton.
Morton said the bond between a human and a horse has healing powers. Her horse has helped her get through some tough times.
“I learned so much from him in 10 days, it improved my confidence, help me beat my cancer. And now, we are trying to do the same thing for our community. We started a therapeutic riding center so we are trying to have our community do the same thing…overcome obstacle," said Morton.
Not only has horses healed Morton, horse trainer Jonathan Lemuz says this clinic has put him at ease.
“It just humbles you down, I have already been a real chill person, but I put.. you learn how to value just even breathing and waking up in the morning. So, you look at life differently," said trainer, Jonathan Lemuz.
