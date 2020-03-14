Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Golf in the spring has been unchanged for 75 years with all roads leading to the Masters. And now there's no Masters, at least in April. Augusta National says the Masters has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The news left the world's best players unsure where and when they would tee it up next. The PGA Tour went from no fans to no players when it canceled The Players Championship and the next three events. The LPGA Tour has also postponed its next three events, including a major. And the next tournament on the European Tour schedule is in the south of Spain at the end of April.