FMCSA adjusts hours of service for national hauling of emergency supplies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced that any truck driver who is called upon to haul supplies and goods for emergency relief during this time will be exempt from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s hours of service rules.
Truck drivers are limited to drive up to 11 hours within a 14-hour time period. When drivers haul loads from emergency organizations, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), those rules no longer apply.
Drivers are still asked to get proper rest while hauling emergency supply loads to ensure goods get to their destination safely and in a timely manner.
This is the first time FMCSA has declared a nationwide adjustment to the policy.
