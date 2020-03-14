Family members continue to search for missing loved one days later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A family is devastated as they continue to search for answers to help find a missing loved one.
Ann Hill is the cousin of 57-year-old Jimmie Hasty. She said she feels as if nothing is getting done with the search of her missing loved one.
“We need all the help we can get. It doesn’t seem like the police department is helping us,” Hill told us.
She said growing up Hasty always looked at her like an aunt.
“We have been looking, he is missing since......the last time somebody talks to him,” Hill said.
The last person he spoke with was his friend for over forty years, Mary Garnto.
“He had texted me and told me that he was up and that he was about to go to work,” Garnto told us.
She said she never thought that would be the last time she spoke with her friend.
"I texted him back and I said ‘I love you and have a good day at work and call me this afternoon',” Garnto told us.
Hasty suffers from a disability that allows him to process information slower than others.
Case Manager Patricia Johnson explained more.
“He just has a mild intellectual disability. There are just some things he might just process a little bit slower. But as Ms. Ann said, he can read and he can write,” Johnson told us.
Keisha Smith has worked with Hasty for almost ten years.
She said his outgoing personality makes him one-of-a-kind.
“Jimmie works in the workshop with other individuals doing various contracts here at Easterseals and us....really, really miss him,” Smith said. “People take advantage of others that have disabilities. I think it is important because you want to keep them out of harm’s way.”
Hill said they worry he is in danger because he requires assistance with his health.
“Jimmie is diabetic. He is a special child. I call him a child but he is a grown man,” Hill told us.
The family said they will continue to search for Hasty day and night until they find answers.
They ask the public for their thoughts and prayers and help to find Hasty.
‘Jimmie is out there...he is 5’7 and he wouldn’t hurt nobody," Hill said.
If you know the whereabouts of Jimmie Hasty, you’re urged to call Albany Police at (229) 431-2132.
