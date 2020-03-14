Dougherty Co. Police needs community’s help finding ‘cigarette thief’

By Darran Todd | March 13, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 8:43 PM

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga (WALB) - Dougherty County Police (DCP) are looking for a man who broke into a Dollar General and stole over $500 worth of cigarettes.

Dollar General has been broken into Monday Morning.
Dollar General has been broken into Monday Morning. (Source: WALB)

The theft happened in the 4800 block of Hill Road. DCP said they responded to the call early Monday morning, around 2:20.

Officers said the call came from the store manager who told them her store window was broken into and nothing was missing except a large number of cigarettes.

When police reviewed the surveillance, they saw the suspect leave the scene with a bag full of tobacco products.

Detective David Flick talks about needing the community's help in locating Dollar General theft.
Detective David Flick talks about needing the community's help in locating Dollar General theft. (Source: WALB)

“He removes 55 packs of Newport cigarettes, 51 packs of Black & Milds, and 13 packs of 305 cigarettes. We are asking anybody with any information, because I mean it is a large pile of cigarettes products that were stolen,” Det. David Flick told us.

All together the suspect caused over $1,500 worth of damage, including the stolen products.

If you have seen or heard anything that could help solve the case, call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

