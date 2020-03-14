Dougherty Co. Police needs community’s help finding ‘cigarette thief’

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga (WALB) - Dougherty County Police (DCP) are looking for a man who broke into a Dollar General and stole over $500 worth of cigarettes.
The theft happened in the 4800 block of Hill Road. DCP said they responded to the call early Monday morning, around 2:20.
Officers said the call came from the store manager who told them her store window was broken into and nothing was missing except a large number of cigarettes.
When police reviewed the surveillance, they saw the suspect leave the scene with a bag full of tobacco products.
“He removes 55 packs of Newport cigarettes, 51 packs of Black & Milds, and 13 packs of 305 cigarettes. We are asking anybody with any information, because I mean it is a large pile of cigarettes products that were stolen,” Det. David Flick told us.
All together the suspect caused over $1,500 worth of damage, including the stolen products.
If you have seen or heard anything that could help solve the case, call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
