3 arrested in Lowndes Co. for illegal drug trade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two separate investigations resulted in three men arrested for their participation in an illegal drug trade, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Avery Wells, Sr. delivered ounces of methamphetamine to a home in Valdosta, the sheriff’s office said.
During an investigation, investigators search Wells’ home on the 4100 block of Clay Drive. During the search, close to a kilogram of methamphetamine, over $18,000, and five firearms were found, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search warrant at a financial institution also led to the seizure of several more thousand dollars in suspected drug sale proceeds.
Wells is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, and criminal attempt to commit distribution of methamphetamine.
Wells was also identified to have been working with a cartel based supply network from Mexico to obtain drugs. Deputies say that portion of the investigation is still active.
On Thursday, investigators conducted a search at home on the 4100 block of Silver Glen Road in Hahira resulting in the arrest of Ra-Shay March and Maurice “Slang” Smith.
This investigation began in January 2020 and during surveillance, investigators identified Smith and March as residence of the home and the investigation provided evidence supporting marijuana trafficking, law enforcement said.
In search warrant, approximately nine pounds of marijuana, $44,545, and a firearm was found. Information and interviews from the scene led to a source of supply outside of Lowndes County as well as linking the local distribution network to a Blood gang in Valdosta, according to the sheriff’s office.
Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
March is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
